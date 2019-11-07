GRANGEVILLE – “I believe it was mentioned at the conference that 10,000 people per day are qualifying for Medicare,” Syringa Hospital CEO Abner King told the board of trustees at the Oct. 22 meeting.
King, along with some of the trustees and staff, reported on the recent Idaho Hospitals Association conference in Sun Valley.
“That number definitely affects our clientele, hospital, clinics and staff,” as Syringa is already Medicare and Medicaid heavy, King said.
He gave a few additional highlights from the conference, including from a poverty healthcare session that stated the care a child receives from birth to age 5 will dictate what medical care they receive the rest of their lives.
Board chair Leta Strauss said she was struck with discussion on what hospitals mean to a community.
“Just imagine our community without our hospital – the loss of care, jobs, programs,” she said.
“Yes – hospitals are not just nice to have, they are instrumental to a healthy community in many different ways,” King added.
The trustees also discussed a recent get-together with St. Mary’s-CV hospital board members, and many commented they felt positive regarding future collaborative opportunities.
Leadership report information included the following:
*Chief nursing officer Alex Frei reported September was a record month for hospice with 25 patients; 142 RN home visits; 42 social worker visits; and a total of 259 home visits within all departments.
*Director of facilities Bill Spencer reported the delivery of a new ambulance is set for mid-December. EMTs Zach, Brandice, Lynda and Bill started a new EMT class on Oct. 14, and this will run Mondays and Thursdays through May.
*Chief financial officer Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collection were $63,702 for the previous month (3.7 percent of gross charges). Kootenai Health Management services agreement fees were $19,506.
*Foundation director and thrift store manager Kristi Brooks reported the store had nearly $6,000 more in sales incomes than from the same period a year ago.
