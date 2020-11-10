GRANGEVILLE — “I feel we should encourage wearing masks, but we are not qualified as a board to give a formal medical opinion on that,” Syringa Hospital trustee Gunter Williams spoke to his fellow board members at the Oct. 28 meeting.
The board spent time at the beginning of the meeting discussing its role in the community and how to express where it stands on certain COVID-19 related issues, especially in light of the county’s rise in coronavirus cases within the past month. Much of the discussion centered around mask wearing.
“I think the hospital is doing a great job at making sure masks are utilized on hospital properties,” chair Leta Strauss said. “I just worry about us stepping into the operation process too much.”
“There have been a lot of changes in the virus numbers in our town since July, and I feel it’s important to honor our staff who are on the front lines,” trustee Jane Carlson said.
“Our staff and hospital have been prepared,” and now, some of what had been planned for is coming to pass, Strauss added.
Trustee Jerry Zumalt said he felt a little uncomfortable deciding on a board position regarding COVID issues when CEO Abner King was not present (King was unable to attend the Oct. 28 meeting).
Trustee Jim May asked for the opinion of Kristi Brooks, Syringa Foundation director, and thrift store manager.
“You are out in the community – what’s your feel for this?” May asked.
Brooks took a stronger stance than the board had been discussing.
“I feel like the community has become lazy with mask wearing, and we shouldn’t be soft-peddling it,” she stated. “We are leaders in the community involved in healthcare -- I personally feel we need to communicate there has been an increase in COVID cases in our area and we feel masks are a priority.”
Brooks said she has seen a “big difference” in what the two grocery stores in Grangeville do for protection – both for employees, as well as customers – and she has made her decision where to shop based on that effort.
“I appreciate your response to this,” Zumalt said, adding several people have come to him and asked that the board provide leadership in this area regarding COVID-19 precautions.
“Not one person since June 8 [since it reopened] has come into the thrift store without a mask,” Brooks added. “I would close it down first.”
Strauss agreed there are “far too many people not wearing masks.”
Plans were made for a group to get together with CEO King, apart from the regular board meeting, and come up with a statement or editorial piece on mask wearing and educational advice associated with the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.