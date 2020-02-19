GRANGEVILLE – Finding a surgeon to come to Grangeville hasn’t been easy. With Dr. Bell’s departure, Syringa’s CEO Abner King has been in discussion with a variety of medical facilities, organizations and physicians.
“I have had some promising conversations with Rural Physicians Group (RPG),” King said at the Jan. 28 board meeting. “I do not want to see the surgery department atrophy.”
RPG recruits physicians who want to make a difference in small-town American, King explained.
“And we’re fortunate enough to live in an area that’s beautiful and pulls people in,” for the lifestyle and quality of life, chair Leta Strauss commented.
King said RPG provides a surgeon to live full time in an area. An on-site surgeon can perform the needed procedures, as well as be there for the needed after-care.
“We are trying to see if this is economically feasible,” King said. “It’s a very big decision and one we have to continue to discuss.”
Kootenai Health’s executive vice president Jeremy Evans said locum surgeons – a temporary person who comes in to provide services – help in the short term but are not the long-term solution.
“That’s why this [PRG] sounds more promising,” he said.
He explained the St. Mary’s/Clearwater Valley hospitals surgeon has a full schedule; in addition, Kootenai’s current growth does not allow for the sharing of a surgeon.
“This will be another good area for collaboration in the future,” Evans said. “If we recruit regionally, rather than just locally, we have better odds,” to get the right applicants.
The issue will be discussed more at the upcoming board retreat and next month’s meeting.
In other news, trustee Jane Carlson reported on a couple of cases within the ethics committee, on which she sits.
One involved a patron adjusting his firearm within the hospital.
“We can have policy on this, but since Idaho is an open carry state, we cannot enforce it,” King said.
Evans said Kootenai has a zero-tolerance policy on weapons within he hospital and they enforce it with on-site security, if needed.
“If you want to go in that direction, I can share what we’ve done,” he said. The board agreed they would like to see Kootenai Health’s policy regarding weapons on hospital grounds.
“A case involved a verbal racial slur aimed at an employee,” Carlson reported.
“The interesting thing is, a fellow employee brought this up in defense of a co-worker,” King added.
Carlson said the employee was not sure how to handle the situation.
The incident has been listed as a “workplace violent incidence” and ongoing conversation will take place regarding these situations.
In other hospital news and reports:
*Director of clinic operations Michelle Schaeffer reported the Kooskia clinic is under a small renovation to provide privacy and security of reception area.
She also said the Accountable Care Organization (ACO) has launched.
“For annual wellness visits, we had a goal of 20 percent and are already a 34 percent,” she said. “So, we have moved our goal ahead to 50 percent.”
*Director of facilities Bill Spencer said the new ambulance is in service and should last six years or more.
“We also installed a new gurney lift device that was purchased with grant funds,” he said. “This device takes out a significant amount of lifting for the EMS providers and helps prevent career-ending back injuries.”
*Foundation director Kristi Brooks reported the thrift store’s assets grew by $100,000 from the previous year. Gross profit was up 15 percent from the same period last year, expenses were down 8 percent and net income was up 28 percent.
“Also, the Hospice Tree of Lights raised $3,737 in 2019,” she said. “This is the most raised in 10 years.”
The foundation board elected new officers as follows: president – Jeff Lindsley; vice-president-Justin DeFord; treasurer-Jenna Bailey; and secretary-Pete Lane.
