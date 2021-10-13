GRANGEVILLE — “The projections are for hospitalizations due to COVID to peak around the first or second week of October,” Syringa CEO Abner King told the board of trustees Sept. 28 meeting. “That is, if another variant doesn’t arrive.”
The first hour-plus of the meeting centered around COVID. “The problem with these predictions is they’re OK for statisticians, but four months ago, this was all supposed to be over by the Fourth of July,” trustee Joe Cladouhos said. “We just don’t really know what’s coming down the road.”
Dr. Matthew Told reported the previous weekend in the E.R. had been “awful” with staff having to use a PT room as an extra exam room, as all other rooms were full. Vaccines, a possible federal mandate for healthcare workers, and what board members felt about a mandate for the Syringa staff were discussed. “Our job is not only to protect ourselves, but also our patients and the community,” board chair Leta Strauss said.
It was reported that about 50 percent of hospital staff are currently vaccinated. And while trustees expressed they wished that number was greater, they also generally agreed a mandate is not the answer.
Chief nursing officer Margretta Fortin asked how the trustees felt about natural immunity.
Strauss said she hadn’t researched anything that said natural antibodies were the same as what the vaccine can offer, and Dr. Told added people have to be tested to know if they have had COVID and have the antibodies — they cannot just assume this.
“I am just trying to advocate for the other 50 percent of our staff,” Fortin said. “I do not want the board to think these unvaccinated healthcare workers do not care, because they do.”
Trustee Jerry Zumalt said although he does not agree with a mandate, if the federal government makes that choice, it will be out of the board’s hands. “As a board we have to sometimes make some difficult decisions,” he said. “And we do know vaccines save lives.” He expressed appreciation for the entire staff and their dedication, especially during the pandemic.
Dr. Told expressed he believes those who are vaccinated are better off. “We can develop natural immunity, but the extra layer of protection [from the vaccine] doesn’t hurt,” he said. “The vaccine does not change our DNA or makeup. I do not know where we got off track so badly on this. However, I also do not believe a mandate should come in the heat of the battle.”
Cladouhos rescinded his motion that had been tabled since the previous meeting, regarding requiring vaccination and/or repeated testing of staff. This was seconded by trustee Jim Liddell and did not require a vote.
“President Biden has said that all healthcare workers will be required to have the vaccine. If that happens, we could lose employees,” King added to the discussion. “It would be detrimental to Syringa and our daily operations to lose anyone right now.”
King also reported the implementation of Crisis Standards of Care means Syringa will be accepting patients from other hospitals, as well as continue sending patients to other facilities who need a higher level of care.”
“So far, we’ve already accepted patients from three other areas, including Boise and St. Maries,” he said.
As other hospitals have done, he added, Syringa has put together a triage team that, at a moment’s notice, can be called upon to “make the tough decisions” on who receives care and where, if it comes to that.
“This is what I don’t think people grasp about the need to be COVID-protected,” Strauss shook her head. “This also affects other potential patients and the availability for care and beds for those who have heart attacks or strokes, are in car accidents or are sick for other reasons.”
