GRANGEVILLE — “I think we need to do more than just rubber-stamp the agreement,” Syringa board chair Leta Strauss said at the Oct. 26 trustees meeting. The board had a lengthy discussion on the cooperative agreement between Kootenai Health and Syringa Hospital, which is up for review and possible reauthorization.
Syringa entered into a collaborative agreement with Kootenai in 2017.
An October 2017 press release stated in part, “Under the management services agreement, the new CEO will be employed by and have a dual reporting relationship with KH and SHC. This relationship will give the CEO and the Syringa leadership team access to resources and expertise from KH. This will include group purchasing agreements, training and education for staff, compliance, policies, clinical protocols and procedures, peer networking, strategic planning, and revenue strategies. The management agreement could be canceled at any time without cause by either organization.”
On April 1, 2020, Kootenai Health purchased the then-Essentia-owned Clearwater Valley and St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics (Orofino and Cottonwood, respectively).
“I feel like it’s [the agreement] been beneficial, and was a good fit at the time, but … it has been awkward since they acquired neighboring hospitals,” Dr. Matthew Told said. He said he felt there needed to be boundaries set.
“If we were to ever need help financially or with our books in any way, I’m not sure I could get on board with that,” he stated, saying he felt there was a conflict of interest.
CFO Betty Watson said she had “always wanted Syringa to have an affiliation with a larger hospital.”
“In healthcare in general, without this collaborative partner, I don’t feel like we would be around for long, especially in this day and age when resources and staff are scarce,” she said.
“I thought it was exciting at first, but things changed drastically,” when Kootenai acquired St. Mary’s and CV, human resources director Katy Eimers said.
“It’s uncomfortable to me. I don’t feel like any other type of business would have this type of arrangement where the CEO is the employee of a different organization,” she added.
“We need to set some ground rules and take more control,” Strauss said. “There have to be some hard questions about hiring our employees and keeping their clinic next door to ours.”
Strauss referred to former Syringa physician Tema Jessup who left Syringa for St. Mary’s earlier this year. It was reported she is now working at the Grangeville St. Mary’s Clinic.
“When we entered into this management agreement, I was expecting some leadership development; I don’t feel I’ve seen this as much with us as with St. Mary’s,” said director of clinic operations Michelle Schaeffer. “The environment has definitely changed since they acquired St. Mary’s.”
“When you take a revenue producer, a provider, and put them across the street, it’s hard to believe they have our best interests in mind,” she continued. “I had hoped for some medical staff alignment for better service to the community. We all deserve for the board to look at this very carefully.”
EMS director Bill Spencer asked if Kootenai plans to increase its market share.
Trustee Jerry Zumwalt cautioned about being defensive.
“We hold some very important cards in this relationship, and we can go forward from here,” he said. “It’s not just market share, it’s quality of life and health.”
“We’re doing good things here and we have good people,” he stated.
Trustee Jim Liddell said, “if there is this much concern, we may need to address Abner’s [Abner King, CEO] employment,” and the management agreement.
Trustee Debbie Hatter said patient care and referrals were the most important aspects to her, while trustee Barbara Essen said she’s open to looking at other possibilities for collaborations with other hospitals.
Several spoke up on past tries to cooperate with St. Mary’s Hospital, which have ultimately failed.
The board will discuss the matter further at an upcoming meeting and work session/retreat, as well as work with Kootenai executive vice president of operations, Jeremy Evans.
