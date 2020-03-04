GRANGEVILLE – “By definition, the coronavirus is not a pandemic, it’s an epidemic,” explained Syringa Hospital board vice chair Jerry Zumalt. Zumalt briefly spoke to trustees at the Feb. 25 meeting.
Zumalt serves as the Idaho County Disaster Management Coordinator and on the Local Emergency Planning Committee.
Merriam-Webster defines pandemic as “an outbreak of a disease that occurs throughout a wide geographic area and affects an exceptionally high percentage of the population almost simultaneously.” Transmission takes place worldwide such as with the H1N1 influence in 2009.
An epidemic is defined as the occurrence of an illness in a community or region in excess of normal expectancy.
As of press time, according to the New York Times, at least 58 countries had reported cases of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control reported 100 confirmed cases in the U.S., while worldwide the number is in excess of 89,000. Globally, World Health Organization (WHO) reported nearly 3,000 people have died from coronavirus, including six in the United States.
“I know right now that’s nothing compared to the regular flu deaths, which are about 30,000 a year,” board chair Leta Strauss said.
Common signs of the infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and other breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and death (from WHO). WHO states recommendations for the spreading of the virus as regular hand-washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs, and avoiding contact with anyone with virus symptoms.
In her leadership report, Director of Quality and Risk Management, Lauren Wilson, said Syringa has developed and communicated a workflow for when a suspected COVID-19 (coronavirus) infected person calls or comes in.
“We have increased our par level for personal protected equipment,” she said.
Additional news in written reports included:
*Chief nursing office Alex Frei reported the radiology department is now up and running, with its Echo service.
*Director of clinic operations, Michelle Schaeffer, reported both the primary care clinic in Grangeville and the Kooskia clinic continue to see same day appointment requests increase.
“The walk-in clinic [7:30 to 9 a.m.] is well-utilized and same day appointments after 9 a.m. are becoming more difficult to accommodate,” she said.
*Director of facilities, Bill Spencer, reported the burner on the primary heat boiler had to be replaced at a cost of about $5,500. He said they tried to repair the existing burner but were unable to do so.
“Infrastructure of items like this more than 30 years old is still a major concern of mine,” he said.
Spencer also said the 35th annual Grangeville EMT Association Spring Fling is set for Grangeville Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8.
*Chief financial officer, Betty Watson, reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collections were $74,914 (3.7 percent of gross charges).
“We are experiencing a higher than usual delay in payment on our claims from the VA system,” she said. The current total in accounts receivable from Community Care (formerly VA Choice) and Walla Walla VA is $483,179.
Kootenai Health Management services agreement fees for the previous month were $20,070.
