GRANGEVILLE – The Syringa Board of Trustees was left with some big decisions following a presentation by Rural Physicians Group (RPG) at the Feb. 25 meeting.
“I am not a salesman – I am a general surgeon,” Dr. Gregory McClain, RPG vice president of surgical services, addressed the board. “I am passionate about rural medicine because I am a product of rural medicine, raised in a town of 700 people in a high school graduating class of 19.”
McClain explained RPG was formed with a mission to assist towns that are underserved, where operating rooms are underutilized, and build successful surgery programs.
“The goal is to offer the surgeries people need right here so they don’t have to leave the area,” he said.
RPG began in 2002 at a rural hospital in Fallon, Nev. Now, RPG has more than 40 programs in 16 states.
McClain explained when a hospital signs on, it takes about 90 days to implementation. In that 90 days, the hospital and RPG collaborate and market the program.
“I believe Syringa has everything needed to make this program successful, a partnership with RPG,” he said.
Ideally, in a full-time program, RPG would hire two surgeons for Syringa, with a third fill-in surgeon. The two main surgeons would work two weeks on, two weeks off, switching with each other. A surgeon would be available 24-7.
“These people must be a fit for your community and your culture, your hospital and its staff – if they aren’t, they won’t be here,” McClain stated.
Syringa has hit obstacles when trying to recruit and retain a surgeon to come in on a part-time basis. They are not only cost-prohibitive, but also finding a physician to come in once a week or month has proved unachievable.
McClain listed a variety of surgeries that could be easily accomplished at Syringa if a surgeon were available. Currently, the majority of surgeries are referred elsewhere in the region. Statistics on these, McClain said, show Syringa could gain upwards of $500,000 a year from Medicare alone. This doesn’t take into account the potential for untapped commercial and private pay insurance.
“You have the unique opportunity to become a regional surgical hub,” he said.
Discussion ensued with board members, who had a variety of questions.
Chief financial officer Betty Watson said the financial aspects need evaluation, including cash flow, sustainability and the Medicare cost report.
“We have to remember, I think, that we cannot simply look at the costs, but we must also look at what this could do to benefit our community,” board chair Leta Strauss said.
“It’s not something that happens overnight, but is this something you can afford not to do?” asked RPG account executive Trevor Tompkins.
Dr. Told said the medical staff is behind the idea and feels the time may be just right as the public perception of the hospital is very good, in part, due to the stability of its providers.
“We’re very excited – obviously we’re not the number crunchers, but without something like this, I can see the hospital dwindling and slowly becoming a Band-aid hospital,” Told said.
“Can we sustain the short-term risk?” CEO Abner King questioned, saying no money would flow in from the program for at least 90 days, probably a bit longer.
“I have felt for the past two and one-half years I’ve been on the board that we’ve only been able to provide maintenance with no avenue for growth,” Strauss said. “Until this. It seems hopeful.”
A special meeting and further discussion will continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.