GRANGEVILLE – “I just don’t know how we could manage right now,” Syringa trustee Jim May spoke at the May 26 meeting in reference to a possible contract with Rural Physicians Group (RPG).
In February, the board had a visit from RPG representatives and discussed contracting with the business in order to bring in a surgeon full or part time to the hospital.
CEO Abner King asked if the board may be more willing to consider a collaboration with the other hospitals on the prairie.
“This has a better ring to me, if we could get St. Mary’s, Clearwater Valley and Kootenai on board, the risk would not be as scary,” May answered.
King explained Pullman, Gritman and Colfax hospitals have an agreement where they share surgeons.
“We can sit back and wait for someone else to pick up the surgical slack … do we forge ahead or wait?” King questioned.
“I would always like to be the aggressor and get the program up and going here,” Dr. Matthew Told offered. “I do feel a surgeon would greatly benefit us, but I understand the financial feasibility aspect is difficult.”
King reiterated that when he had earlier spoke to SM/CV hospitals CEO Lenne Bonner about the possibility of their surgeon, who lives in Orofino, providing services at Syringa, the surgeon was not interested.
“I just don’t know if we’re in a position to partner with RPG – and yet, I also hear [trustee] Gunther [Williams] saying we need to be looking for opportunities,” board chair Leta Strauss said. “Working with our local hospitals sounds more viable, leaves us with more control in trying to build our own program.”
“What’s the motivation for the other hospitals to be involved?” asked trustee Jerry Zumalt.
“Well, A, more surgeries locally. I believe St. Mary’s would like to see a surgeon at their facility more often. And B, we could get 24/7 surgical coverage eventually,” King said.
Strauss said she wasn’t sure what exactly to do to help people on the prairie have these surgical services closer to home, but felt, “If we don’t find a way to grow health care and get paid for it, I don’t see how we will be in any different situation five years from now.”
Williams said he agrees with Dr. Told in that Syringa needs to be an instigator and step forward with a plan.
“Then I think others will be more apt to jump on board,” he said.
King will continue to research and report back at the next meeting.
