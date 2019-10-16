GRANGEVILLE – “The mission of Syringa Hospital District is to provide the quality healthcare experience all patients deserve,” Abner King, Syringa Hospital CEO, stated in a written letter to area patrons presented at the Sept. 24 board meeting.
“Further, we remain dedicated to providing that same level of excellent health services to every veteran in our district,” he said.
King reiterated at the meeting that Syringa remains devoted to the care of local veterans.
“About 14 percent of our population is veterans – twice the number of other places,” board chair Leta Strauss said. “That’s very profound. The VA really hasn’t been on board with these numbers in terms of supporting rural veterans.”
“Even though we were not able to continue with our VA contract, we are still committed to doing everything we can,” King said.
King provided information that shows Idaho County’s veteran population is about 10 percent female and 90 percent male. The majority of the population (41 percent) is aged 65-74; 21 percent are 75 and older; 15 percent are 55-64; 18 percent are 35-54; and 3 percent are aged 18-34.
*Chief Nursing Officer, Alex Frei, reported the nursing department hired a new RN, Cindy Dewey.
*Director of Facilities, Bill Spencer, reported the EMTs have been “extremely busy.” In August, their total number of calls was 75.
*Director of Human Resources, Katy Eimers, reported that employee medical premiums did not go up this year, and, though dental premiums went up 2 percent, Syringa opted not to increase the employee cost.
*Marketing and Community Relations Coordinator, Dana Greig, said a town hall meeting is set for Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center, noon, and will include topics of Medicaid expansion/sign-up, how Syringa benefits from its partnership with Kootenai, SHIBA and more.
*Foundation Director, Kristi Brooks, reported the thrift store’s gross profits are up 41 percent from the same period last year, expenses are down 23 percent, and net income is up 48 percent.
*CFO, Betty Watson, reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collections were $62,681 (3 percent of gross charges). The Kootenai management services fees were $19,506.
The next board meeting is set for Oct. 22, 12:30 p.m., Soltman Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.