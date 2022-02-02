GRANGEVILLE — As COVID-19 rates soar throughout Idaho, numbers were expected to peak last week.
“Peak hospitalization for the state was estimated to be Jan. 29,” Syringa CEO Abner King said at the Jan. 25 board meeting.
King said the pandemic is not only affecting the community at large, but also the hospital staff.
“During the past 30 days, 40 employees have been out sick at some point,” he said. Covid accounted for about 75 percent of that absenteeism.
King, who has been vaccinated, recently had some personal experience with testing and COVID when he traveled out of state and back.
The policy is to test after a return from travel, whether symptomatic or not. Two days after he returned, he tested negative (a Wednesday). Meanwhile, his wife became ill, and he started to experience slight symptoms. He chose to work Thursday remotely and then tested positive Friday.
“It can change quickly,” he said. He said he experienced mild head-cold-like symptoms with COVID.
The topic of how long to quarantine came up, and King said Syringa does its best to match CDC guidelines.
“There has to be some balance — to find a sweet spot to minimize the threat. What’s safest for all,” he said, adding that the best scenario would be to quarantine everybody for 30 days, “but you can’t shut the nation down.” Syringa also considers what the local health district is reporting to decipher its best moves.
“Isn’t it still true that those vaccinated are getting less sick?” trustee Joe Cladouhos asked.
“In the past, yes, but we’re not sure with the omicron variant,” chief medical officer Dr. Matthew Told answered.
King said though they may not be 100 percent sure, they do believe vaccinations effectively keep people out of the hospital, as lower admission levels [amongst those vaccinated] across the state would agree.
A limited supply of home test kits (not rapid) is still available through Syringa Clinic, though supplies are low and are not expected to be replenished.
