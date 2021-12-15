GRANGEVILLE — “We are subject to our own individual surveys and oversights, separate from the hospital,” director of clinic operation for Syringa, Michelle Schaeffer, said at the Nov. 23 board of trustees meeting. Schaeffer gave a brief overview of the clinics for board members.
Schaeffer said the three clinics include the Grangeville primary, Kooskia and Elk City.
“We are able to offer some specialties [out of the clinic spaces], such as child psychiatry, cardiology and podiatry, as well as house counseling and PT services, offer telehealth services in a variety of areas, and provide a certified diabetes educator,” explained Schaeffer about the Grangeville and Kooskia clinics.
The Elk City Clinic is not accredited as a rural health clinic, “as it is not an approved location,” she explained, among other reasons.
“The providers rotate through Elk City and basically fight over who gets to go,” she joked.
Board chair Leta Strauss questioned if any more thought had been given to a Syringa clinic in Riggins.
“We used to have a presence there, and it would be great to continue to look at the possibilities,” Schaeffer explained.
She also discussed how the clinic accreditation from Syringa or Kooskia could not be “tagged onto.”
“That is location specific,” she said, explaining the “sick clinic” in Grangeville was possible due to an emergency waiver completed during the pandemic and need for a COVID-19/sick area.
In all, she said clinics are constantly growing.
“We will eventually run out of space and will have to continue to look at that,” she said.
