GRANGEVILLE — “Every employee who wants the vaccine will have it,” stated Syringa CEO Abner King at the Dec. 22 board meeting.
At the time of the meeting, Syringa had received and administered 30 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses with 50 more set to arrive and be administered that week.
King explained that each vial contains five doses (although sometimes six can be administered) and, once a vial is opened, it must be used within a short period of time.
“So, if a person is on the priority list, but is not available at the time we’re offering the vaccine, we go down the list to the next available person,” he said.
The state has a list of guidelines that dictates priorities on who receives the vaccine first. Front line workers, those in the health care field, are at the top of the list as they potentially interact daily with persons who are infected.
King advised a shipment of 100 doses of the vaccine from Moderna were also supposed to arrive that week. This vaccine is easier to store due to it not having to be kept at as low of a temperature as the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna has 10 doses to a vial and must be used within six hours of puncturing the container.
“Scheduling can be a little tricky to get in a batch of people,” director of clinic operations Michelle Schaeffer said. She also explained the second dose appointments are being set up the day the first doses are given. Both pharmaceutical company vaccines require a booster shot: Pfzier at least 21 days later and Moderna at least 28 days later.
King added Syringa will receive an automatic second shipment for the booster shots.
Trustee Jim May asked about local QRUs/EMS workers and King said they are on the top tier priority list; trustee Laura Smith asked about teachers and consensus was they would hear about opportunities for vaccines through their respective schools. King also commented that care facilities for the elderly, as well as their staffs, would be obtaining their vaccines through pharmacies.
“So, when will it get down to us?” trustee Gunther Williams smiled.
“Well, I haven’t seen anything that puts board members at a special placement on the priority list,” King joked. “But seriously, if you’re younger than 65 without any underlying health conditions, you might not see it for a while.”
