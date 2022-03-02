GRANGEVILLE — Blue jeans — and the people who wear them — have helped out the Grangeville Elementary Middle School shop class.
“Syringa’s ‘Jeans on Friday’ program allows employees to wear jeans on Friday, for the price of $1,” explained Dana Greig, DG Publicity.
The money is then pooled, and the “Jeans” committee makes a decision on where to periodically donate the money.
“We look around for different projects,” said Syringa employee Janice Grumley, who serves on the committee. She said they saw a previous article in the Free Press where teacher Mike Johnson was looking for and thanking for donations for his shop class.
“We thought that would be a nice place to donate, where it affects a lot of kids,” Grumley said. She added her niece, Presley, is a GEMS middle school students who “loves that class.”
The committee has donated to a variety of other causes in the past, including Kids Klub, the Grangeville Merchants for light pole decorations and lights, youth baseball and other groups.
Grumley handed over a check for $200 to Johnson on Thursday, Feb. 17.
“We really appreciate this and all the assistance we’ve received from local businesses and community members,” Johnson said.
He said this donation would most likely go toward screws and stain. Students in the elective class are currently finishing birdhouses and will next be working on race cars.
“We’re going to have a derby,” he smiled.
To donate to the GEMS shop program, or for questions, email johnsonm@sd244.org.
