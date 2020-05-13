GRANGEVILLE – “I hope the entire hospital knows we are grateful for all they are doing,” working on the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis, Syringa board trustee Jim May said during the April 28 board meeting. Most board members met at Soltman Center while the meeting was also live online via Zoom.
“I feel like we kind of stepped back and let you do your thing – that’s my personal philosophy; let the people do their job. And I trust [CEO] Abner [King],” added chair Leta Strauss.
“All employees need to know we appreciate their sacrifices,” said trustee Jerry Zumalt.
As the meeting progressed, trustee Jane Carlson questioned whether the community needs to be made aware of the financial challenges Syringa is facing due to COVID-19.
“It’s out there, it’s not a secret,” King said. “We’ve definitely had a plunge in volume.”
Earlier in April, the hospital reported many employees had been furloughed for 30 days, and administrators, most doctors and other medical staff, had taken voluntary pay cuts – some as much as 10 percent.
“The general public has no comprehension we’re losing 60 percent of our business right now,” May said.
Carlson questioned the possibility of the virus crisis being ongoing for several months.
“What happens then?” she asked.
“Are we ready to go back to business as usual?” trustee Gunther Williams asked.
“We are making plans – but I’m not sure what the end of that road looks like – but some things are definitely forever changed,” King answered. “We’re taking small steps,” with limited outpatient procedures, making sure there is enough PPE (personal protective equipment).
Williams said while many businesses are trying to protect themselves from the disaster, he views things a little differently, with a positive spin.
“I believe we need to look out for the opportunities. There are not a lot of surgeries being done [in the region]. Is this the time for us to jump in?” Williams inquired, referring to past discussions on employing a surgeon at Syringa.
Williams said he feels the best tack is to educate patients and encourage them to continue to come in for care, rather than let themselves become worse.
“And this meeting, this is really where those who want to know the full financial business of the hospital should be,” Williams brought the conversation back around to the conversation of being transparent.
In other news, the board discussed an agreement that is being worked on with Kootenai Health. Apparently, a person called the Idaho Attorney General’s office and complained that with Kootenai purchasing St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley hospital and clinics, and also having a cooperative agreement with Syringa Hospital, this would mean the hospitals, collectively, would “collaborate to raise healthcare prices” on the Camas Prairie.
“We’re working on this agreement – there will be no collusion,” between hospitals, King stated.
The Kooskia Clinic lease and the fact the property is for sale was also discussed. Syringa is about three-and-one-half years into a five-year lease in the Main Street building.
“It’s a tight rent market in Kooskia, but who knows the future, especially right now,” King said.
Strauss said the board also has to think about the future – now just right now.
“We don’t know how healthcare will be delivered in the next few years, but we have to look at least that far ahead,” she said. “It may be that purchasing real estate is not where we need to be; I don’t know, but we have to look at it.”
The board will look more into this in the coming months.
