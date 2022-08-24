Syringa Hospital & Clinics logo

GRANGEVILLE — "Dr. Cristina Mackey will start Aug. 29,” director of clinic operations for Syringa Hospital, Michelle Schaeffer, told the board at the July 29 meeting.

She said onboarding presentations are being made with input from the medical staff.

