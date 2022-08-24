GRANGEVILLE — "Dr. Cristina Mackey will start Aug. 29,” director of clinic operations for Syringa Hospital, Michelle Schaeffer, told the board at the July 29 meeting.
She said onboarding presentations are being made with input from the medical staff.
“There will be two separate onboarding procedures; one will be an employee onboarding and the other will be clinical onboarding to ensure we provide for an easy transition,” Schaeffer explained.
Dr. Mackey, DO, is a full family medicine doctor with a fellowship in psychiatry. Schaeffer said she has already been participating in program development for the hospital’s behavioral health needs.
Schaeffer also reported Beth Patten, RN, received a $15,000 subgrant for diabetic education and support and will be working with the Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) program to help provide assistance to medical staff and diabetic patients.
Syringa is also the recipient of $15,000 from the Diabetes, Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention (DHDSP) program. Funds will be used to implement a new American Diabetes Association (ADA) recognized Diabetic Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES) program. In addition, a portion of the funds will be used to provide ongoing training for staff delivering diabetes education.
“The diabetes education program is currently accepting referrals and we are excited to offer this resource to the community,” Schaeffer said.
In other news, CEO Abner King reported Dr. Taylor Brown, MD, signed a letter of intent and a contract that is being negotiated to begin work in the summer of 2023. Also, Dr. James Petersen, MD, signed a letter of intent for work starting the summer of 2024.
In March, April, May and June, general surgery completed a total of 62 surgeries and 410 procedures.
CNO Margretta Fortin reported two COVID patients were admitted to the inpatient floor in June; both recovered there.
Syringa clinical nurse manager, Curt Brimacomb, reported a new medication, called Poxlovid, is being used for COVID.
“We’ve worked with Irwin Drug and they carry this medication,” he said. It’s the number one drug being used for COVID right now.”
“It’s a win-win for the community,” he added.
CFO Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collection were $14,618, or .7% of gross charges. The Kootenai Health Management Services agreement fee for the previous month was $21,152.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.