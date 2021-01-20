GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital and Clinics recently put together a list of frequently asked questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
• How do I get on the list to be contacted to get a vaccine? Syringa has set up a designated number (208-451-7770) you can call to be contacted when the state health department releases vaccine for the phase you qualify for. You can also still contact the clinic at 208-983-8590 and be auto directed to the contact list.
• I am considered at risk. How do I get to the front of the line? There are many components to identifying risk factors and the staff at Syringa are following the guidelines of the Public Health Department and that of the medical staff. There is no reason to believe there will be a shortage of vaccine at this time.
• Do I have to be a Syringa patient to get a vaccine from Syringa? No, however, it is important each recipient receives a booster in the time frame identified for the vaccine received. It is best to get both vaccines at the same facility.
• Is there a cost to the vaccine? There is no cost for the vaccine itself. There is a cost for the administration of the vaccine which is covered by most insurances. For specific coverage, contact your insurance carrier. No one will be denied a vaccine due to inability to pay or lack of insurance coverage.
• If I have had COVID-19 and recovered do I need a vaccine? Yes, the COVID-19 vaccination should be offered to you regardless of whether you already had COVID-19 infection. It is uncertain how long the immunity lasts after infection; currently there is no data to show that it goes past 90 days. Anyone currently infected with COVID-19 should wait to get vaccinated until after their illness has resolved and after they have met the criteria to discontinue isolation. Additionally, current evidence suggests that reinfection with the virus that causes COVID-19 is uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection. Therefore, people with a recent infection may delay vaccination until the end of that 90-day period if desired.
• What happens if I miss my second dose? If you miss the second dose it is not recommend you start over but to get the second dose as soon as possible.
• What are normal side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine? Expect mild side effects, including soreness or redness at the injection site. Other common side effects are fever, chills, headache, tiredness, and muscle or joint pain. These side effects are normal as your body creates an immune response to protect you from COVID-19 and may increase with the second dose.
• Will there be any drive-up vaccination clinics? We are administering the vaccine according to the manufacture recommendations and are monitoring patients for 15 minutes after administration. Because of this, there are currently no plans to offer a drive-up vaccination.
• Where do I go to get more information about the different vaccines? You can contact the local health department COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 1-866-736-6632 or visit www.idahopublichealth.com; or www.syringahospital.org for a link to the Idaho Coronavirus vaccine rollout.
