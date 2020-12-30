GRANGEVILLE — A variety of topics were discussed at the Nov. 24 Syringa Hospital board meeting.
CEO Abner King reported, “Glove inventory is a growing concern nationally, and we are seeing this in our deliveries, as well.”
He also said, as of Nov. 13, Idaho County had 523 COVID-19 cases.
“Of those, 161 of the positive cases have come through Syringa; 45 of these in the last two weeks,” he said.
He reported Syringa had received more than 600 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. These are approved for use on patients within three-to-seven days of onset of COVID symptoms.
“The tests must be run in our laboratory within one hour of specimen collection, and take about 15 minutes to perform,” he explained. “These tests are not recommended for asymptomatic patients.”
King said he and Dr. Told interviewed Dr. Catherine Lewis on Nov. 4.
“She is very committed to rural healthcare and expressed a strong interest in a fulltime permanent position here,” he said. An on-site interview was planned for this week. General surgeon Dr. Tom Fahey was also interviewed and is interested in providing surgical services on a twice-a-month basis.
In other news, marketing/community relations coordinator Dana Greig reported, “Traveling flu shots were successful again this year.” She said Syringa traveled to Grangeville and two outlying towns, 14 local businesses, and also had three drive-through clinics. Total shots administered were 262.
Director of facilities Bill Spencer reported three additional negative air/HEPA units were installed, as well as a new autoclave and a new blanket/IV solution warmer.
“In EMS, we have good news, as two new EMTs are starting the orientation process,” he continued. They are Rose Wiltse and Emily Musick.
He added there were 62 calls last month, of which at least 15 percent were COVID-19 positive.
CFO Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt in October were $48,678, or 2.5 percent of gross charges. Kootenai Health management service fees for October were $20,070.
There were 91 acute/OB patient days in October, which was six days above budget for the month. There were also 47 swingbed days; 13 days above monthly budget. There were four deliveries.
