GRANGEVILLE -- As part of National Rural Health Day, Syringa Hospital & Clinics (SHC) announced it has been recognized by The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) for overall excellence in two categories: Quality and Patient Perspectives. Based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX from iVantage Health Analytics, the Performance Leadership Awards reflect top quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the United States in Quality, Outcomes or Patient Perspective.
“SHC is dedicated to providing you the quality healthcare experience you deserve -- that is our mission. These awards are a reflection of the effort and commitment by everyone in our organization to carry out this mission every day, to every patient,” said Abner King, FACHE, CEO.
The Hospital Strength INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging data from publicly available data sources, the INDEX aggregates data from 50 rural-relevant metrics across eight pillars of performance. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020, the INDEX serves as the data foundation for a number of industry-leading rural recognition programs and legislative initiatives.
“National Rural Health Day has come to symbolize not just the vital role healthcare providers play in rural communities, but the dedication and hard work that goes into overcoming the unique healthcare challenges that exist across rural America,” said Teryl Eisinger, Chief Executive Officer, NOSORH. “We are proud of the work of the State Offices of Rural Health, their partners and rural hospitals do to improve care across the nation.”
“Each year, National Rural Health Day serves as a terrific backdrop for celebrating the power of rural and recognizing rural providers who continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to delivering quality care within their communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We are delighted to be recognizing these top quartile performers in partnership with NOSORH.”
