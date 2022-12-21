GRANGEVILLE — “I want to give a shoutout to [Syringa employee] Gus Hoene,” board trustee Leta Strauss said at the Dec. 13 meeting. “He is one of the biggest team players I’ve ever seen, and is also one of the most enthusiastic.”
The board was going over a variety of agenda items, among them several maintenance and facility issues, of which Hoene is in charge.
He had reported that snow removal was at the top of the list currently, and was also waiting on a starting date for the oxygen and scrub room reskinning projects.
In other hospital news, director of quality and risk management Lauren Wilson reported the ambulance continues to have difficulty filling shifts, and manager Bill Spencer is working on forming a committee addressing recruitment and retention of EMS providers.
She also said Syringa Hospice had a high of 30 patients at one point in December.
“We’ve had a median length of service [average per patient] of 36 days,” she said, adding there are currently 21 volunteers with five more interested in training. Total volunteer and physician hours were 562.75 for a value of $23,286.25.
Grant administrator Arne Walker reported he has been on the job for five months and $182,581.02 in grants has been awarded during that time.
“I want to thank everyone who has given me their time, suggestions and advice,” his report read. “Grant writing is a team effort.”
Director of clinic operations Michelle Schaeffer reported surgeon Dr. Barry Smith has been invited to Tri-State Memorial in Clarkston, Wash., to talk to their providers about gastric sleeve surgery.
“There are currently 11 patients requesting surgery here at Syringa. Several of these patients have been referred from the CHAS medical clinic in Lewiston,” she said.
CEO Abner King reported a total of 55 surgeries and 411 procedures were completed July through October.
He said Dr. Doug Ziprick has applied for an Idaho license and is awaiting a response.
“He is interested in working on a PRN basis to cover vacations,” primarily in the Kooskia Clinic, King said. He added Dr. Doug Nicholson has applied for privileges; NP Vanessa Klaus has signed a contract; and Syringa is still in discussion with psychologist Tyrell King. In addition, an interview has taken place for a possible new chief nursing officer as Margretta Fortin has stepped away from that position.
