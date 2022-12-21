Syringa meeting standing photo
Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — “I want to give a shoutout to [Syringa employee] Gus Hoene,” board trustee Leta Strauss said at the Dec. 13 meeting. “He is one of the biggest team players I’ve ever seen, and is also one of the most enthusiastic.”

The board was going over a variety of agenda items, among them several maintenance and facility issues, of which Hoene is in charge.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments