GRANGEVILLE —“I think we need to paint a different picture to our community,” Syringa trustee Gunther Williams said at the Nov. 24 board meeting.
Williams was involved in a discussion about fear versus local facts, specifically when it comes to COVID-19, staying healthy and following certain protocols.
“We don’t want to scare people into submission,” he said. He said he struggles with focusing on the number of COVID cases when there is an opportunity to ask the community for its help. “What do those numbers actually translate to?”
“I feel we need to change the message,” he said.
He would like to talk about protecting people with other illnesses such as the flu, diabetes and heart problems, to name a few.
“We need to engage the community by explaining that “critical beds could be taken up by patients with COVID, not leaving room for those with other ailments and emergency needs who need to be hospitalized locally. “I think we need to be more verbal in expressing our vulnerabilities.”
Williams also encouraged showing gratitude for those who comply with protocol and not being disparaging of those who do not; focus on the positive.
“I hope this is not in reference to the efforts [trustee] Laura [Smith] made,” in presenting a recent pro-mask editorial, trustee Jerry Zumalt questioned.
“Not at all – that was a good call,” Williams said, adding he simply feels the message going forward should be focused on positivity and focus on the hospital’s vulnerabilities as associated with its ability to care for both COVID and traditional patients.
In other news, Jeremy Evans and Ryan White of Kootenai Health joined the meeting via Zoom.
White discussed the benefits of Syringa joining in on Kootenai’s new EHR (electronic health record) system, Epic. Up to six north Idaho critical access hospitals, including ones in Boundary County, Kellogg and St. Mary’s in Cottonwood and Clearwater Valley in Orofino, will be joining the Epic journey.
“It seems like it would be a tremendous advantage to align northern Idaho hospitals,” Zumalt commented.
“The majority of our patients are transferred to Lewiston or Spokane; will they also be hooked up?” trustee Jane Carlson asked.
“Pretty much 100 percent of Spokane hospitals, and 90 percent of Puget Sound hospitals, are on Epic,” White explained. Currently, Lewiston is not.
Darla Anglen Whitley, Syringa technology, said about 11 percent of Syringa patients have been referred to Coeur d’Alene and Spokane within the past nine months. The remainder have been to Lewiston.
White said Epic is the “single most efficient integrated clinical and revenue platform,” and is one of the top physician recommended EHRs.
“This all sounds a little terrifying,” chair Leta Strauss said following the timeline, costs and overall presentation. “We have to consider the impact and benefit of how it all ties in and how it affects people here.”
CEO Abner King said the leadership team will continue to gather information and answer questions board members may have, prior to any decisions being made, Currently, Syringa is under contract with Cerner for its EHRs.
King also reported on the Kooskia Clinic.
“We had made an offer we felt was what we could afford, and that was not accepted, so the owners put the building back on the market,” he said. “A local family has made an offer on it now, and we plan to negotiate a new lease in probably December, when they officially own the building. They have expressed they want to keep the clinic in the community.”
“It’s an established family, and this is a great move,” added trustee Jim May.
