GRANGEVILLE – Syringa Hospital is in the black again.
“Since you started offering that two-for-one baby delivery service, you’ve been doing great,” joked accountant Carl Swenson of Crandall-Swenson, PLLC, at the Jan. 28 Syringa Hospital board meeting.
Swenson presented the FY19 audit financial report and referred to the hospital’s births in 2019. Newborn patient days went from 36 in 2018 to 52 in 2019.
Swenson reported Syringa ended 2019 with $78,906 in the black. In 2018, that number was $164,984.
He reminded the board that healthcare is a “very labor-intensive industry,” and 66 cents of every one of the hospital’s dollars goes to wages and salaries.
He also pointed out that 80 percent of Syringa’s inpatient revenue is from patients with Medicare and Medicaid. By comparison, Kootenia Health’s Jeremy Evans, executive vice president of hospital and regional operations, who sat in on the Syringa meeting, reported the number was about 55 percent at Kootenai.
Overall, inpatient revenues increased by 7 percent from 2018, inpatient daily services increased 8 percent, and inpatient ancillary services increased 8 percent. Although clinic visits only increased by 1 percent, clinic revenues increased by 4 percent.
Total operating expenses (excluding depreciation) increased 3 percent from 2018.
Ad valorem taxes for the hospital district were $550,508 in 2019, as compared to $543,263 in 2018.
Swenson reported the in-hospital pharmacy grew more than 20 percent, therapy services were up 38 percent, and emergency room revenue was up 12 percent.
Swenson ended with the yearly “Z Value” ranking.
He gave Syringa a “Z Value” of 5.06. The Z Value is a ratio that measures the overall financial health and viability of an organization. A Z Value above 3.00 is one that is “financially strong and viable,” Swenson said. The Z Value for 2018 was 4.8; 2017 was 4.2; 2016 was 5.27 and that number was 5.68 in 2015.
“You are a financially viable organization,” he said.
A full audit report is available at the hospital’s business office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.