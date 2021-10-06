GRANGEVILLE — “It’s been very busy at the lab,” Syringa laboratory manager Tairel Rowley said at the Sept. 28 Syringa board of trustees meeting.
Rowley presented information on the lab as part of the board’s educations session.
He said the laboratory employs eight people, “and we’re always busy.”
“COVID has actually brought a few good things our way in the form of funds made available,” he said. “We have been able to purchase several new pieces of equipment that puts us in line with what other critical access hospitals offer.”
This includes hematology, chemistry and coagulation analyzers, as well as a COVID test cube, a new refrigeration system and a new centrifuge.
He reported in-house testing allows for a faster turnaround, although PRL (Pathologist’s Regional Lab) in Lewiston also picks up samples for testing twice daily and “they have pretty fast turnaround — a day to four days, depending on the test.”
Rowley reported in 2019 there were 38,773 tests performed in the Syringa lab. In 2020, that number went up to 40,768. In the first 11 months of the fiscal year 2021, that number has jumped to 51,852.
This is attributed in part to new equipment, which allows a variety of tests to be completed in the Syringa lab, including COVID (along with strep and influenzas), iron, vancomycin, A1C, Free TA, Pro-BNP, PSA, salicylates, urine microalbumin and creatinine and HCG quantities.
In addition, the lab has extended its hours each day and had added a tech in the lab on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as a phlebotomist on hand Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.