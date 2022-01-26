GRANGEVILLE — “Our leadership team is suspending efforts in accordance with the injunction until we have a legal direction otherwise,” Syringa CEO Abner King reported at the Dec. 21 board of trustees meeting.
King said the CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) had announced a mandate to fully vaccinate all healthcare workers by Jan. 4; however, a Louisiana federal court issued a preliminary injunction nationwide on Nov. 30.
King stated the fully vaccinated COVID rate in Idaho County increased from 30.7 percent a month ago to 31.5 percent. Statewide, the rate was 57.1 percent, up from 55.4 percent the previous month. He added that statewide, from May 15, 2021, to Dec. 7, 2021, 88 percent of all COVID hospitalizations had been patients who were not fully vaccinated.
Chief nursing officer Margretta Fortin reported within the past 26 days, there had been 50 positive COVID-19 cases at Syringa. Of those 50, seven were admitted to the floor (14 percent admission rate). Of those, four recovered in the hospital/were discharged home (57 percent) and three (42 percent) transferred out.
In other news, foundation director and thrift store manager Kristi Brooks reported gross sales at the store for November came in at $13,373, or 93 percent above last year, or about 87 percent after line-item expenses and bank charges.
“We are holding our own given we are short-staffed with volunteers due to the rise in COVID cases and their concern for their health and safety,” Brooks said.
She also reported $2,880 was raised from the Syringa Hospice Tree of Lights memorial event Dec. 12.
CFO Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collection were $37,516, or 1.9 percent of gross charges. Kootenai Health Management Services agreement fees for the previous month were $20,070.
