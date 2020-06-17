GRANGEVILLE – “We lost about $810,000 in revenue during March and April,” Syringa Hospital CFO Betty Watson reported at the May 26 meeting.
The board discussed, however, that it is a better financial position than first-feared, due to the stimulus distributions, at least for now.
“The caveat is what specifically some of the funds can be used for, and we’re not sure we can use them all,” trustee Gunther Williams said.
“Yes, some funds may find their way back to the federal government if we can’t use them, though it all looks good on paper right now,” CEO Abner King said.
“What steps are we taking to recover?” asked trustee Jerry Zumalt.
Watson said telehealth was one way, and splitting the clinic operations for different populations of well and sick patients was another way. Syringa is also encouraging patients not to ignore their everyday health issues and wellness appointments.
Although currently, of about 100 COVID-19 tests, Syringa has not had any positives, board members wondered if there would be a spike following large-group gatherings such as Memorial weekend and the upcoming Border Days events.
Trustee Jane Carlson asked if Medicaid expansion has helped the hospital financially.
“We’ve had more of those patients who maybe previously were not coming in,” Watson said.
Watson also reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collections last month were $78,056, or 5.5 percent of gross charges.
The Kootenai Health Management services agreement was $20,070.
For the month, gross patent revenues were $1,410,611, or 31.9 percent below projections.
