GRANGEVILLE — “The county positives for COVID-19 have been steadily low, so the decision has been made to bring all clinic services back to the primary care clinic,” director of clinic operations Michelle Schaeffer reported at the March 22 Syringa Hospital board meeting.
Director of human resources Katy Eimers reported on March 25 that Idaho County had a total of 1,193 confirmed and probable cases, 13 of those within the past 30 days and four within the last week. The county has a total of 17 deaths. Syringa has had a total of 418 positive cases; five within the past 30 days and two within the past four days. She also reported Syringa has thus far administered 1,702 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Following up on comments during the previous meeting, Schaeffer also reported she had looked into the possibility of the hospital and school district sharing a psychologist; however, the school position requires additional certification.
“There are still discussions with other organizations about the possibility of sharing this service,” she said. “We are still only in the investigative stage of providing this new service.”
In other news, director of facilities Bill Spencer reported the flooring project has been completed in the physical therapy area.
He also reported that last month was, “One of the slowest months for EMS in several years.”
“With that said,” he added, “we are short on EMS providers this month, with many taking more than 20 12-hour shifts in March. This is in addition to their regular jobs.”
Chief nursing officer Margretta Fortin reported the inpatient census has been up so far this month.
“The increased volumes have not been related to COVID,” she said. She added that outpatient volumes appear to be steady.
Revenue cycle director Carri Forsman reported Cancer Date Registry of Idaho (CDRI) completed data abstraction for the calendar year 2019, and Syringa had 19 reportable cases.
“This is up from 15 reportable cases in 2018,” she said. The registry is used to plan services, allocate resources, develop and measure prevention and intervention strategies, respond to community concerns about cancer incidences in the area, identify high risk populations and to conduct epidemiologic studies within Idaho.
She explained all hospitals and other facilities that diagnose and treat patients with cancer or reportable benign tumors on an inpatient or outpatient basis are required by state law to report each case to CDRI.
Chief financial officer Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collection were $45,873, or 2.3 percent of gross charges. Kootenai Health management services agreement fees were $20,070.
February’s statements included $12,452 of expenses related to COVID-19. As of Feb. 28, Syringa has utilized a total of $715,194 of Provider Relief Funds with $538,653 spent on COVID-19 related salaries and supplies. In addition, $421,138 has been spent on COVID-19 related capital items.
CEO Abner King reported that as of March 12, 87 of Syringa’s employees had received the COVID-19 vaccine. In all of Idaho County, 2,489 people have been vaccinated.
“Nationally, and statewide, and regionally, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined within the last six weeks,” he added.
He also reported the hospital received a $105,641 donation from the estate of a former patient.
In additional news on recruitment updates, King stated, “We will not be proceeding with our contractual negotiations and employment with Dr. Lewis, general surgeon. We will continue with recruitment efforts to get a full-time surgeon here as quickly as possible.”
