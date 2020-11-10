GRANGEVILLE —Syringa Hospital and Clinics is now offering same day COVID test results at their Grangeville location to patients showing symptoms.
This is a diagnostic, prescription-only test designed for use in individuals suspected of having COVID-19 by their healthcare provider. It is for individuals with symptoms and should be run between days three and seven of the onset of symptoms. Syringa will continue to request patients showing symptoms visit the sick clinic at 711 W. N. Street. (across the street from the primary care clinic) The clinic staff is prepared to answer questions to see if individuals qualifies for a test.
“We are very pleased that, in cooperation with the North Central Idaho Public Health Department, Syringa can provide additional COVID testing needs for our community,” said Abner King, Syringa CEO.
The BinaxNOW™ tests will reduce the waiting time for COVID results at Syringa from three to five days to same day. Results of all tests will be reported to public health authorities within 24 hours of test completion. These tests are generally not recommended for screening or testing individuals who show no symptoms of COVID-19.
Syringa hopes to also offer accelerated testing results at the Kooskia Clinic in the future; more information to come later.
