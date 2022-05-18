GRANGEVILLE — The Syringa Board of Trustees met April 26 for their regular meeting.
Some highlights include the following:
∙CEO Abner King reported that a review was performed on Syringa’s vaccination policy as part of a survey on behalf of CMS on Rural Health Clinics.
“They found us 100% in compliance with no deficiencies in this area,” he said.
He also said Syringa only saw two positive COVID test results from March 13-April 12.
King reported surgeon Dr. Barry Smith began seeing patients Feb. 2 and had completed nine surgeries and 44 procedures in February, and 16 surgeries and 64 procedures in March, including five emergency or after-hour surgeries.
∙Chief nursing officer Margretta Fortin reported they had not had any inpatient COVID patients in the past 30 days.
“Finding placement for patients has improved, but there are times we cannot transfer patients in a timely manner,” she said. She felt this was related to staffing, as larger facilities are still struggling with appropriate nurse-to-patient ratios.
She reported outpatient services had done a “phenomenal job this past month, treating patients seven days a week and keeping them from being readmitted to the inpatient floor.”
∙Director of clinic operations Michelle Schaeffer reported the AAAASF/RHC survey of both the Kooskia and the Primary clinics was conducted in March.
“The survey encompasses the complete review of policies, emergency preparedness, staff interview, chart audit, facility inspection and review of annual program evaluation,” she reported. She said the Kooskia Clinic only has one deficiency while the Primary Clinic did not have any.
∙CFO Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collection were $35,170, or 1.4% of gross charges. Kootenai Health management services agreement payment for the previous month was $33,152.
