GRANGEVILLE – In the midst of national speculation and worry about the coronavirus (COVID-19), Syringa Hospital has made plans on how to limit the contact between potentially ill and healthy persons.
“Anyone coming into the hospital with flu like or respiratory symptoms is given a mask to wear,” Director of Quality and Risk Management, Lauren Wilson said on Monday, March 2.
She said all are asked if they have traveled outside of the U.S. or have been in contact with anyone who has traveled outside the U.S., If they also have flu like or respiratory symptoms they will be masked and immediately taken to an isolation room for further examination.
“If someone calls into the hospital or clinic and has complaints of flu like or respiratory symptoms they are also asked the same questions about travel,” Wilson explained. “If they feel they need to be seen by a provider, they are directed to the ambulance entrance.” This is on the east side of the building. There, an E.R. nurse will meet them at the door and a mask is placed on the patient and the patient is taken to an isolation room.
“If COVID-19 is definitely ruled out, the patient will either remain in the E.R., or be transitioned to the clinic as appropriate for the patient,” Wilson said. “If the patient requires admission, we have the ability to place in the proper isolation.”
She said the hospital has enough respirator masks to care for patients in isolation for about two weeks and is ordering them as available to maintain stock.
“The hospital is monitoring procedure mask use to ensure we have enough to safely do procedures as well as for use as stated above,” she said. “This type of mask is placed on the person with the suspected infection to help decrease the chance of spreading the infection.”
Visitors would be limited to immediate family and the health department would be called immediately if a person is suspected of having COVID-19.
Wilson reminds the public to practice good hand washing; try to keep hands away from the face; to stay home if feeling sick or starting to get sick; eat healthy, drink plenty of water, and get plenty of rest and sleep.
“If it is not an emergency but you want to speak with a provider, we recommend you call first,” she said. “Consider using the [on-line] patient portal for any general questions, and limit visiting friends in the hospital.”
