GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital board of trustees voted to accept a $34,598,645 budget for fiscal year 2024 at the regular August meeting. No members of the public were present at the Aug. 22 open public meeting.

The budget listed operating revenue for FY2023 at $34,598,645. Net patient services revenue was listed at $23,509,088 after deductions from revenue. As Syringa is a hospital taxing district, $650,612 is from the tax levy and gross profit tax revenue. The excess of revenues less expenses is $107,832.

