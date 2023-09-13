GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital board of trustees voted to accept a $34,598,645 budget for fiscal year 2024 at the regular August meeting. No members of the public were present at the Aug. 22 open public meeting.
The budget listed operating revenue for FY2023 at $34,598,645. Net patient services revenue was listed at $23,509,088 after deductions from revenue. As Syringa is a hospital taxing district, $650,612 is from the tax levy and gross profit tax revenue. The excess of revenues less expenses is $107,832.
The hospital’s operating expenses include salaries at $12,550,913, employee benefits at $2,685,468, and professional fees at $1,075,016. The cost for supplies is budgeted at $2,747,701, and utilities at $303,827. Purchased services are listed at $3,668,898, insurance is $181,131 and other expenses totaled $1,354,987.
The complete budget was printed in the Aug. 9 and 16, 2023, legal section of the Idaho County Free Press and detailed budgets are available at Syringa Hospital.
The budget was presented by CFO Dave Applewood.
