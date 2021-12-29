GRANGEVILLE — “We did this to continue to offer the best medical care possible to all of our patients,” Syringa Hospital and Clinics (SHC) Director Michelle Schaeffer said on the tails of receiving medical recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).
SHC received Patient-Centered Home Recognition following a four-year process begun in 2017.
The plan, initially funded by a grant, has been to build a process and implementation to assist patients in managing their healthcare.
“In this plan, their primary care provider becomes the hub of their care, helping them beyond the walls of this clinic, to manage their care as a whole,” Schaeffer explained. This could include a patient with cardiac or diabetic concerns who has several appointments in varying specialists’, as well as any patient who has any healthcare situation to assess and cope with.
A team of employees on a committee worked to help incorporate a variety of criteria in various areas.
“We have to not only meet all the required standards, but have gone above and beyond that,” Schaeffer said.
The recognition through NCQA includes standards that emphasize the use of systematic, patient-centered, coordination that supports access, communication, and patient involvement.
“NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition … shows that Syringa Hospital and Clinics has the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane.
“This has definitely been a team effort and requires a lot from our providers and staff,” Schaeffer stated.
She emphasized the value of this recognition is the investment the entire staff has put into make the lives of their patients better.
“It’s another step toward better quality care that reaches beyond what is required,” Schaeffer added. “The community should be proud.”
The clinics will have to reapply annually for the recognition, expanding measures each year.
“We chose to do this for our patients, and it’s exciting, after four years, to have completed this initial phase and be recognized,” Schaeffer said.
