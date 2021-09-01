GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital and Clinics has reopened the “Sick Clinic” as of today, Sept. 1. Located at 711 West North Street, adjacent to the Syringa Primary Care Clinic entrance in Grangeville, the sick clinic will again be utilized to treat patients presenting signs of any illness including, but not limited to, COVID-19 symptoms.
At the Aug. 24 regular board meeting, chair Leta Strauss emphasized she felt the need for the Sick Clinic to be reopened.
“I feel like, at this point, the plan is best to have a separate area for those who are ill and those who are maybe just having a checkup or have another issue,” she said.
Dr. Matthew Told agreed and said that plan was in the works.
CEO Abner King reported Monday, Aug. 30, that the reopening of the Sick Clinic “has been initiated to prepare the facility as COVID-19 cases surge across Idaho.”
“Officials are estimating the peak of this surge around mid-October,” he said. “The proactive effort is a continuation of SHC’s efforts to remain a safe environment to separately care for well and sick patients alike.”
The Sick Clinic hours are 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment call 208-983-8590. Walk-ins are welcome.
Previously, the Syringa Sick Clinic was open from April 2020 to January 2021, for the same purpose as the re-opening: to allow patients with symptoms to be treated in a facility separate from those coming to SHC for routine wellness appointments.
COVID-19 vaccines continue to be available to those older than 12 years of age by calling 208-451-7770.
At the Aug. 24 board meeting, it was stated that about 45 percent of Syringa employees and about 27 percent of Idaho County residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
