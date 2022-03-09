GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital ended FY2021 with a clean audit and an end-of-year operating loss of $129,152.
“That’s a vast improvement over 2020,” said Luke Zarecor of Dingus, Zarecor and Associates, PLLC, CPAs, out of Spokane, Wash. Due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss in 2020 was $2,202,082.
By comparison, in past years, Syringa finished the year in the black in 2019 with $78,906, as well as in 2018, with $164,984. In 2017 and 2016, the hospital closed out the fiscal years in the red, with $683,180, and $57,577, respectively. Syringa was in the black with $100,453 in 2015.
This was the first year for the audit to be completed by DZA. For many years, Crandall-Swenson,PLLC, completed the reports. A decision was made last year to, for no particular given reason, go with a different company for a change. Zarecor gave the report via Zoom at the Feb. 22 board meeting.
Zarecor commented that there were many revenue sources due to various COVID funds during the past year.
During 2021, net patient service revenue from Medicare was up nearly 32% to $10,669,921, up from 2020’s $8,055,395. For Medicaid, that number was up about 44%, or $2,554,714, up from $1,772,147 in 2020. Other third-party payors (insurance) included $6,357,914, or up about 39%, from $4,571,359. Private patient pay was $742,817, down from $1,009,464, about 26%, in 2020. Revenue from the 340B contract pharmacy, located in the Sryinga Clinic, saw about a 19% increase, or $1,068,353, up from 2020’s $895,189.
Charity care accounted for $77,463 in 2021, compared to 2020’s $147,645. Provision for bad debt was $1,169,133 in 2021, just $18,837 less than in 2020.
Net patient service revenue in total was $20,147,123 in 2021, up nearly $14,967,939, up nearly 25%, from 2020.
Zurecor alluded that some of this change could be from the state’s Medicaid expansion efforts. Therefore, the hospital is being compensated for more of its care or seeing patients who had not been seen prior.
Property taxes in 2021 accounted for $508,834, up from $490,143 in 2020.
Of Syringa’s operating expenses, $10,497,482, is in salaries and wages, up from $9,135,478 in 2020; $2,356,706 in employee benefits, up from $1,983,034 in 2020; $2,286,978 for supplies, up from $1,553,133; and utilities at $250,233, up slightly from 2020’s $244,899.
The audit report showed Syringa has 159 days of cash on hand, down from 228 in 2020. That number for all hospitals in Idaho in 2019 was 78. Zurecor said the hospital’s capital equipment expenditure to annual depreciation was 226%, compared to 169% in 2020.
“This is good news; it shows you are reinvesting in your facility and equipment,” Zarecor stated.
The entire audit report is available at the hospital business office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.