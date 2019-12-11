GRANGEVILLE – “Our team does a great job of working together as well as working with every other department – and patients and families – within the hospital and clinics,” Syringa Chief Nursing Officer Alex Frei said at the Nov. 26 board meeting.
Frei discussed the nursing department, providing a few statistics to the board.
He said the emergency room sees about nine patients per day; operating room surgeries have averaged 33 per year during the past two years; and the number of births at the hospital for the past two years has totaled 72.
Frei also threw in some overall nursing facts, saying there are 3.8 million nurses in the U.S.., and the average nurse walks four-to-five miles during a 12-hour shift.
In his regular report, Frei said the outpatient department has been working on PICC (peripheral inserted central catheter) line placement training. Jared Willis and Carlan Wilson are now each training and PICC lines will be utilized for patients who need to receive long-term infusion treatment.
Marketing and community relations manager Dana Greig reported the traveling flu clinics administered 111 doses to 11 locations this year. In 2018, they administered 50 doses to six locations.
She said the Annual Holiday Senior Luncheon is set for Friday, Dec. 13, noon to 2 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center.
Foundation director and thrift store manager Kristi Brooks reported the thrift store’s gross profit is up 31 percent from the same period last year with expenses down 28 percent.
“We have an ongoing challenge of people going through the garbage dumpster making a huge mess, and now starting to get into our drop-off box,” she said. They are taking steps to deter this, including a pole and light placed by Avista, as well as more cameras to capture videos of who is doing the damage so it can be turned in to the police.
CFO Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collection were $74,416 (3.7 percent of gross charges).
Kootenai Health Management Services agreement fees for the previous month were $19,506.
CEO Abner King reported visiting with Kootenai’s Jeremy Evans who said the target date to complete the acquisition of St. Mary’s/Clearwater Valley Hospitals and Clinics is now April 1.
He also reported Dr. Bell will no longer offer surgery services to Syringa when he transitions to other employment.
“I am actively recruiting a general surgeon to replace and grow these services,” King said.
The next regular monthly meeting is set for Monday, Dec. 17, Soltman Center, at 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.