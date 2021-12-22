GRANGEVILLE — “We have seen a decline of COVID patients for the past 30 days. We continue to convalesce most of the patients here, but some are transferred out,” chief nursing officer Margretta Fortin reported for the Nov. 23 Syringa board of trustees meeting. “Our staffing and bed availability remain stable, and we were able to hire another RN for the gap we had on night shift,” she continued.
She said outpatient services remained busy early on the month due to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID.
“We ended up administering 39 total treatments during the past 30 days,” Fortin added.
She said during the past 30 days, the hospital saw 141 positive COVID cases, either at the clinic or in the emergency department. Of those 141, 14 were admitted to the floor. Of those 14, 11 recovered in the hospital and were discharged to home, while two were transferred to other facilities and one person died.
•Foundation director Kristi Brooks reported the thrift store had a strong quarter, as sales were up 33 percent from last year.
“I believe the increase is linked to the influx of people who have moved into the community, and the limited choices to shop in the area,” she said.
She reported the thrift store was closed the first two weeks of October due to COVID.
“We had three people impacted by the virus. We are stretched thin, given some volunteers have made the choice to limit their social interaction during this time,” she said. “That being said, we are making things work and keeping the store open for the community to donate to and enjoy shopping.”
The Syringa Hospice Tree of Lights memorial service is set for Sunday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center.
•Revenue cycle director Carri Forsman reported the health information department processed 695 requests for release of information for the month of September.
“A good portion of these requests were patients requesting a copy of their COVID test results or for information to be sent to their employer relating to the testing and treatment for COVID,” Forsman stated.
•CFO Betty Watson said charges written off as bad debt and sent to collection for the previous month were $38,931, or 1.9 percent of gross charges. The Kootenai Health management services fees were $20,070.
She also reported there were 116 acute/OB patient days in October, 17 days above budget for the month. There were also 35 swingbed days which was eight days above the monthly budget, as well as five deliveries.
•CEO Abner King reported Dr. Cristin Mackay has signed a contract with Syringa.
“She has been accepted into a Primary Care Psychiatry fellowship and anticipates starting her employment with us in the summer,” King said. “She plans to commit 20 percent of her practice to mental health when she finishes her fellowship.”
Kim Bixby has been hired to replace Katy Eimers as human resources director. Eimers plans to retire the end of the calendar year. Bixby started Dec. 1. She has nine years of experience, which she acquired from working at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.