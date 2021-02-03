GRANGEVILLE — “I think it’s particularly important to note that 2020’s numbers are going to be a bit skewed,” Syringa CFO Betty Watson told hospital trustees at the Jan. 26 meeting.
Watson emphasized the Payroll Protection Program loan, under the federal CARES Act, as well as Health and Human Services (HHS) provider stimulus loan/grant, for a total of $5,765,688, threw off the year’s figures. Most, if not all, of this money, could be forgiven due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trustee and board treasurer, Gunther Williams, agreed.
“It’s very important,” to let the public see the whole story, Williams added.
CPA Carl Swenson, Haynie and Company, Boise, joined the meeting via Zoom, for the 2020 yearend audit report.
“Let’s face it, 2020 was not a good year, and, as a result, we don’t see the kind of positive operating results we saw the prior year,” Swenson stated.
Keeping that in mind, Swenson reported Syringa incurred a $1,133,662 operating loss, before depreciation, in 2020. This compares to $178,849 in operating loss in 2019. After including depreciation ($492,668) and nonoperating revenues of $954,267, the hospital’s total excess of expenses over revenues for 2020 was $672,073, as compared to 2019’s $78,906.
Swenson noted overall patient revenues decreased by 18 percent from 2019. While overall special and ancillary revenues increased by 1 percent. Clinic revenues increased by 8 percent.
“Syringa serves a patient base that is 80 percent made up of patients who are on Medicare and Medicaid,” Swenson explained. “Obviously, as there are changes in these government programs, it’s magnified for your hospital and clinics.”
Swenson went on to say that in 2020, Syringa wrote off $19,230 per day in Medicare and Medicaid services (as the reimbursement for these programs does not cover what Syringa charges for them).
“It’s also important to note that nonoperating revenues, mainly Idaho County property taxes to the hospital district, combined with donations and grants, helped decrease” the year’s operating loss, he explained.
The taxing district funds brought in $574,503 in 2020. Donations and grants garnered $357,142.
Swenson gave the hospital its yearly “Z Value,” which is a number assigned to explain the financial viability of a business, organization or nonprofit. A number of 1.8 or less indicates trouble; 1.8-3.0 is a mid/average point; while anything above a 3.0 indicates a strong, financially viable company.
“This year, Syringa’s Z Value is 2.16,” Swenson said, reminding the board that, though this value may seem gloomy, it has a lot to do with the loans/grants and Syringa’s “debt” level due to them, even though the hospital has a strong cash reserve. The Z Value in 2018 was 4.8, and climbed to 5.0 in 2019.
A copy of the entire financial audit report is available at the Syringa business office.
