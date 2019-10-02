Setting aside lab coats and stethoscopes for bats and gloves, staff with St. Mary’s and Syringa hospitals competed in a softball game in the second annual Clash of the Quacks last Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Lions Park in Grangeville.
A nail-biter of a game, the event tied at 25-25, and it was called at seven innings due to the cold. The $600 raised from the event will go toward an as-yet undetermined local program or organization. Both hospitals will timeshare the trophy.
