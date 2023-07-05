GRANGEVILLE — New trustees for Syringa Hospital were sworn in at the June 27 regular meeting.
Those sworn in, who were elected in May for six-year terms, are incumbents Jerry Zumalt and Leta Strauss, and newcomer, Dr. Joel Cleary. Although previously appointed board member Shireene Hale was not elected in May, she was reappointed to the board. This followed the resignation of trustee Jim Liddell.
In other news, the board discussed its cooperative health agreement with Kootenai Health (KH) in Coeur d’Alene. KH owns St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood and Clearwater Valley Health in Orofino. Discussion at this and past meetings has centered around whether there are any conflicts of interests concerning the Syringa-KH agreement since Syringa and St. Mary’s are competitors. In addition, CEO Abner King is employed by KH though he is leased to Syringa, as part of the cooperative agreement that began when he was hired in 2018. At the May meeting, chair Laura Smith recommended forming a board task force to review elements of the agreement.
In other news, King and chief medical director Dr. Matthews reported Syringa is in the process of adding more providers.
“Our top patient comments are regarding access to primary care providers,” Matthews stated. He said Dr. Duffy had been providing a buffer in the primary clinic; however, he had also started booking out in advance.
King reported Dr. Taylor Brown, MD, is on track to start in August; Dr. James Petersen, MD, will begin in August 2024; and Matt Black, PA, has accepted employment and negotiations will follow. Recently, Vanessa Klaus, NP-C, was hired, as well.
