Jerry Zumalt, Leta Strauss and Joel Cleary photo

Syringa trustees (L-R) Jerry Zumalt, Leta Strauss and Joel Cleary are sworn in at the June 27 meeting.

 Photo courtesy of Dina Cervantes

GRANGEVILLE — New trustees for Syringa Hospital were sworn in at the June 27 regular meeting.

Those sworn in, who were elected in May for six-year terms, are incumbents Jerry Zumalt and Leta Strauss, and newcomer, Dr. Joel Cleary. Although previously appointed board member Shireene Hale was not elected in May, she was reappointed to the board. This followed the resignation of trustee Jim Liddell.

