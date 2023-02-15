GRANGEVILLE — “Everything is going well, and our fall mailer has brought in about $10k so far,” Syringa Foundation director and thrift store manager Kristi Brooks reported at the Jan. 24 trustee meeting.
Brooks said the thrift store is doing “wonderful,” and will celebrate its opening anniversary in April. The Syringa Auxiliary Thrift Store originally opened its doors in 2002.
“Proceeds from the thrift store will have provided more than $100k in one year’s time to the foundation,” which then goes to the hospital for various projects, she explained. “The thrift store is the biggest fundraiser the foundation has.”
“You cannot get in there on Saturdays because it’s so busy,” trustee Leta Strauss commented.
Brooks acknowledged this and went in to give kudos to the store’s volunteers.
“They work so hard,” she said.
Trustee Jerry Zumalt said he appreciates the volunteers and is overwhelmed by all they do.
“I know you already think of this, but I hope we do something to show our appreciation to them,” he said.
Brooks explained she does have volunteer appreciation and recognition events.
She also thanked the community for its support of the thrift store through donations and shoppers, and mentioned there are many valuable donations that may not be typical thrift store fare.
“For these items, I’m doing some online auctions,” she explained.
In other news, director of quality and risk management Lauren Wilson reported Alexsandra Johnson has started as the new infection prevention and employee health nurse.
Director of clinic operations Michelle Schaeffer reported Vanessa Klaus, NP, will be joining the practice in the spring. She will establish a patient base of primarily those 50 and older, and will not be doing women’s health or pediatrics. She will also be seeing patients and coordinating care for Grangeville Cascadia Health and Rehab of Grangeville and the Idaho County Jail.
“An on-site visit is scheduled for a psychologist wishing to practice in Grangeville,” Schaeffer added. He was referred to Syringa by James Person, MD, who will be joining the practice in 2024.
Schaeffer said it’s difficult to properly evaluate the volume for a psychologist as many patients are currently going without services.
“He would be able to counsel, conduct testing and integrate behavioral health services with the primary care provider,” Schaeffer added.
She also said James Shen, MD, is bridging the gap between the departure of Dr. Christina (Mackey) Cojocaru and the arrival of Taylor Brown, MD. He is expected after April and will be covering Monday calls and assisting patients with ongoing needs until Dr. Brown’s arrival in mid-August.
Community relations and marketing coordinator Emily Townsend had a long list of items she has completed or is working on, including new hospice brochures, website additions, coloring contests, gastric surgery brochures, blood drives, telehealth, newsletters and more.
CEO Abner King reported a total of 58 surgeries and 439 procedures were performed September-December 2022.
He also said CRNA Carlan Wilson (anesthetist) plans to retire this summer.
“We are actively recruiting to replace him,” King said. Three virtual and one onsite interview were planned so far.
