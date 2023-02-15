Syringa Thrift Store logo
GRANGEVILLE — “Everything is going well, and our fall mailer has brought in about $10k so far,” Syringa Foundation director and thrift store manager Kristi Brooks reported at the Jan. 24 trustee meeting.

Brooks said the thrift store is doing “wonderful,” and will celebrate its opening anniversary in April. The Syringa Auxiliary Thrift Store originally opened its doors in 2002.

