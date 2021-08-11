GRANGEVILLE — “We have 27 volunteers with the average volunteer age at 70,” Syringa Foundation director and thrift store manager, Kristi Brooks, told the board of trustees at its regular monthly meeting, July 27.
“Our oldest volunteer is 94, and she comes in every Wednesday,” Brooks added.
She said the thrift store also has three part-time employees.
“The store was opened in 2002, and since then has donated $715,388 for hospital needs,” she said.
Board chair Leta Strauss thanked Brooks for keeping the volunteer base together and being an effective leader.
“Yes, the continuity of the whole program is impressive, especially in a time when volunteerism is tough,” trustee Jerry Zumalt complimented.
“I love those people,” Brooks spoke of the volunteers. “They are just amazing.”
The board discussed a variety of topics, including wellness visits, the idea of offering VBACs (vaginal birth after caesarean) and changing CPAs for the annual audit.
In other news, chief nursing officer, Margretta Fortin, reported inpatient services had seen a decline in COVID-19 admission during the prior 30 days.
She also stated the Fourth of July weekend was stressful with activity.
“But our excellent team of providers and nurses handled it flawlessly. Kudos to Syringa!” she said.
On the finances side, CFO Betty Watson gave a full account of COVID funds (available in the hospital board report). She also said the charges written off as bad debt and sent to collections for the previous month totaled $51,568, or 2.2 percent of gross charges.
On the COVID-19 front, CEO Abner King reported that, per Public Health District 2, Idaho County had (from Dec. 1, 2019, to July 8, 2021) 1,367 cases, 18 associated with death. Zip code 83530 (Grangeville) had 560 cases of COVID-19, 14 associated with a death.
As of July 8, 3,932 people in Idaho County have received a vaccination, for a rate of 27.04 percent. This is an increase of 120 from June 10.
King also reported Dr. Jesse Enderson signed a contract June 15 for surgery services.
“We are expecting her to begin in early October and will be working hard to prepare for her arrival,” he added.
