GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Thrift Store had big numbers and big news at the April 26 board of trustees meeting.
“The net profit the thrift store made for the annualized year that anniversaries the opening month of April is $75,388,” reported Syringa Foundation and thrift store director Kristi Brooks. “This addition to the net profit the store has made and contributed to the hospital, since opening in April 2002, now totals $715,388.”
Brooks thanked the volunteers who have been “relentless in their efforts this past year to keep safe, yet still come into the store to ensure it is ready” for being open each day, she said. “The dedication they demonstrate daily, weekly and monthly is like no other I have ever seen.”
Brooks added the store is seeing a lot of new people in the store who are transplants from various surrounding states.
“Our mask requirement has not hindered these folks from coming in and shopping,” she stated.
Brooks also reported the foundation will be raffling a new 2021 Polaris RZR Trail side-by-side as a fund-raiser. The drawing is planned for October and tickets (500 available) will be sold for $100 each.
∙
CEO Abner King reported as of April 15, Syringa had administered 1,970 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine; 99 of these are employees.
“In Idaho County, 3.419 people have received the vaccination, for a vaccination rate of 24.7 percent,” he said.
King also reported he met with Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Administrator Ryan Beckman and discussed collaborating on a CNA training program to address local recruitment challenges in the field. He also met with Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer and his staff, and attorney Adam Green representing the court system, and discussed varying approaches to provide inmate care to prevent unnecessary emergency room visits and admissions, as well as mental hold procedures.
In addition, King said general surgeon candidate Dr. Jesse Enders was on-site for interviews April 12 and 13.
“Her visit was very positive with an overwhelming consensus to offer her a position at Syringa. An offer letter was sent out on April 19,” King stated.
He added that clinics director Michelle Schaeffer is continuing in discussions with Dr. Tilus, the licensed prescribing psychologist who remains interested in working in the area.
“We are exploring the feasibility of a part-time employment model,” he said.
∙
“We have five student nurses precepting through May, which is wonderful news,” chief nursing officer Margretta Fortin reported. To put meaning to this, she explained, there are usually one or two at a time.
“Hopefully, we will recruit some of them,” she added. “It’s nice to see students wanting to come to Syringa for their preceptorships.”
Fortin said COVID-19 admissions continue to be nominal, and COVID-19 visits to the emergency department are also on the decline.
∙
Director of facilities Bill Spencer reported that employee Gus Hoene has been selected to take over his facility/emergency services position when Spencer retires this summer.
“He will be a great asset to the organization, and we have been working together on the transition,” Spencer said.
Spencer also reported the EMS volumes are back up from the previous month.
“Due to multiple medical issues with EMS providers, we are short staffed and looking to train up some drivers,” he said. “One other EMT went out on a federal program and is in Nashville administering vaccines. In the past few months, we went from 14 advanced EMTs to just five. Some of the advanced EMTS are taking up to 25 12-hour shifts in addition to their regular jobs.”
∙
Chief financial officer Betty Watson reported the charges written off as bad debt and sent to collection were $51,783, or 2.2 percent of gross charges.
Watson provided information on a variety of COVID-19 funds, including the Paycheck Protection Program and HHS Stimulus, as well as Accelerated Medicare Payments. This detailed information is available in the April 26 board packet.
Kootenai Health management services agreement fees were $20,970.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.