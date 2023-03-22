GRANGEVILLE — “Should big surgeries be done here in Grangeville? That’s a question here in the community,” said Syringa surgeon Dr. Barry Smith. He spoke to a dozen people at a brown bag session at Soltman Center Feb. 16, and again to chamber of commerce members that evening.
He explained the desire to set up a robust, sustainable surgical program, which he has been assisting in doing for the past year. “And, yes, in answer to that first question, we have set up an excellent, viable program with an incredible and competent staff.”
Smith said he works with a team dedicated to the community.
“It’s the best team I have ever worked with, anywhere,” he stated.
The team includes nurse anesthetists Carlan Wilson and Jared Willis, main circulating nurse Cindy Daly, first assistant for the operating room Peggy Goeckner, scrub technician Jackie Layman, sterile processing Kim Spencer, surgery clinic nurse Jen McCulloch, expert I.V. starter (among other duties) Misty Halpert, nurse practitioner first assist Susan Smith, recovery nurse Val Farguharson and interim surgery manager director Michelle Schaeffer.
Smith explained he has been doing laparoscopic surgeries, including those for anti-reflux, colonoscopies, small bowel repair, and stomach and hernia repair.
Smith completed a year’s fellowship in bariatric surgery in San Antonio, and that knowledge and learned skillset will now be put to use locally. He is offering gastric sleeve procedures as weight loss surgeries.
“This is used to treat obesity and is advised for people who have tried other weight-loss surgeries without long-term success,” he explained.
Smith said he was ready to do the surgery, but the team was still putting together the accompanying programs for lasting achievement in weight loss.
The hospital’s brochure lists a cash price of $7,000 for the surgery, which includes a one-night stay, facility fee, surgeon fee, anesthesia, and post-op follow-up.
“Syringa has definitely made strides in becoming a great place to have surgeries, and this is one more way to offer locals a choice to be able to stay closer to home for their care,” he said.
To see Dr. Smith for a consultation or for questions, call the Syringa Primary Clinic at 208-983-8590.
