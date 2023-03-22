Dr. Barry Smith photo

Dr. Barry Smith talks to a group of people at the Feb. 16 brown bag session sponsored by Syringa Hospital.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — “Should big surgeries be done here in Grangeville? That’s a question here in the community,” said Syringa surgeon Dr. Barry Smith. He spoke to a dozen people at a brown bag session at Soltman Center Feb. 16, and again to chamber of commerce members that evening.

He explained the desire to set up a robust, sustainable surgical program, which he has been assisting in doing for the past year. “And, yes, in answer to that first question, we have set up an excellent, viable program with an incredible and competent staff.”

