GRANGEVILLE – “We are currently in the process of purchasing a machine that will perform COVID-19 testing on site,” said Syringa Chief Nursing Officer Alex Frei at the June 23 board meeting.
He explained his team combined what they felt they wanted with what the state laboratory recommended.
“We’re not sure when we will get equipment, as everything is backordered and arriving slowly due to COVID,” he said.
Chair Leta Strauss asked if any hospital personnel had been tested.
Frei said he was not aware of any employee with a known exposure who had required the test.
“I feel like we’re quite isolated; however, people travel to here from all over,” Strauss said.
Dr. Matthew Told said those who fit the criteria are tested.
“We’re trying to follow CDC guidelines,” he explained.
CEO Abner King said at the time, the hospital had sent 144 tests out; so far all had come back as negative. These tests cost the hospital $200 apiece, he added.
On a personal note, Frei thanked the board for his employment and the chance to learn.
“This is my last board meeting here at Syringa Hospital, and I want to say thank you for the opportunity to work with everyone on the board,” Frei said. “It has been a great learning experience for me, and I am forever appreciative of that.”
“I understand you’re going to leave us and be a full-time farmer,” Strauss said.
“Well, I haven’t ordered my straw hat yet,” Frei laughed.
Strauss thanked Frei for his service and that sentiment was echoed by the board.
In other news, board treasurer Gunther Williams stated he felt better about financial matters this month.
“We’re not out of the woods yet, but we’re better off than where we first started with all this [COVID],” he said.
CFO Betty Watson reported gross accounts increased by 9.1 percent from the previous month. Charges written off as bad debt and sent to collections totaled $83,054, or 4.5 percent of gross charges.
