GRANGEVILLE – “We need to keep in mind what our mission is in Kooskia,” Syringa CEO Abner King said to the board at the May 26 meeting.
After 40 minutes of open session discussion and a lengthy executive discussion, the board voted to “pursue a purchase” of the Syringa Kooskia Clinic property located at 22 N. Main Street. Although price was not discussed in open session, the property had previously been listed on Zillow for $230,000.
Prior to going into executive session, the board discussed the pros and cons of the purchase. Trustee Jim May recused himself as the property is owned by a relative of his.
King had told the board if someone else purchased the building, that new owner would be bound by Syringa’s lease until it expired, which would be in a couple of years.
The Kooskia Clinic was opened in 2002, first in a portion of the building, then expanded when a neighboring business moved. It is staffed five days a week with medical providers Nathan Winder, PA-C, and Kim Campbell, MD. The facility also offers physical therapy services.
Clinics director Michelle Schaeffer told the board that past remodels and renovations had been paid for by Syringa as needs arose.
“Are we good to continue operations in this facility?” asked trustee Jerry Zumalt.
“Yes. We could update for efficiency, but it’s been a good facility for us,” Schaeffer said. She stated in the future, it would be nice to size down the overly-large exam rooms, assist in the crossover flow from the clinic to the PT side, and find a way to offer more light and ventilation to the staff area in the back.
“It just didn’t make sense before to pour a lot of money into a building we didn’t own,” King said.
