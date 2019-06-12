T-ball
T-ball teams sponsored by Gortsema Motors and the Pizza Factory played at Lions Park in Grangeville last week.

 Photo by David Rauzi - Idaho County Free Press

Idaho Youth Baseball games are in full swing in the region, with competitions being held in Grangeville at Lions Park. Competitors here were pictured at a game on June 4 between the Gortsema Motors and Pizza Factory teams.

T-ball
With the weather warming up, baseball games have become a common sight across the region.

