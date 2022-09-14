BIG CEDAR — A large crowd gathered at the Big Cedar Schoolhouse to participate in a Taco Feed last Friday, Sept. 9. Freshly made fry bread with everything to put on a taco was served, with lemonade as the beverage. There was also a raffle taking place, with prizes varying from LEGOs, a spa appointment, and baskets full of gifts.
The Ridge Runner Fire Department was also holding a raffle, with their prizes being an AR-15, a half-pound of beef, and a quilt. All the proceeds from the event go to keeping the historical building maintained and many other community projects, such as the Ridge Runner Fire Department.
