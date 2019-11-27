RIGGINS -- A Washington State commercial driver was cited for inattentive driving following last week’s noninjury rollover semi-truck crash north of Riggins.
Idaho State Police responded last Thursday, Nov. 21, to a noninjury crash at approximately 1:30 p.m., at milepost 200.5. A 2017 Freightliner truck, driven by Joseph Quichocho, 58, of Tacoma, was traveling southbound and drifted off the roadway. Quichocho overcorrected, came back on the roadway, crossed the center, and continued to the northbound ditch where the vehicle then overturned.
Quichocho was the sole occupant and was wearing a seat belt.
