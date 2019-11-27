GRANGEVILLE – The Free Press took time recently to talk turkey with some area youngsters.
Here’s what kids in the Tuesday-Thursday class at Kids Klub Kinder Sprouts program had to say about Thanksgiving … and a few other subjects.
*
Liam Graham, age 4
“At Thanksgiving I hug people. I try to be really nice to them. Sometimes I will play quietly, but sometimes I play very loud.
To make a turkey, you just get some turkey stuff, like maybe feathers, and a lot of glue. That’s a project.
I think you make a Thanksgiving turkey on the stove. My dad will probably watch a movie while I cook it. His favorite pie is grape, and I like apple and we might have lemon, too.”
*
Oscar Henry, age 3
“I like apples and grapes. I think I will eat Thanksgiving dinner here at Kids Klub. I like it here. I like looking for bugs outside. I like the toys. You cook a turkey pie in the oven. I have a doggie at home.”
*
Jack Steele, age 4
“I think to cook a turkey you put it in the microwave for about one second, then finish it on the stove.
Bacon is my favorite and that’s what I’m having for Thanksgiving. My mom will make some. My dad can cook eggs and turkey and bacon.
I like to play outside. I have two cats and one dog.
Bacon is the best. Will we have bacon?”
*
Hudson Wingfield, age 3
“I like turkey and my mama will cook one. But I like apples. Sometimes I help put the napkins on the table.
I like my cats. I have two. And a dog.”
*
Trinley Baldus, age 3
“You bake a turkey in a pan on the stove. Waffles are my favorite.
I like to play outside in the leaves. We had two bunnies, but one ran away.”
*
Waylon Allbright, age 3
“My daddy likes to cook. We use a chain for fishing poles. That’s how we will catch a turkey. With a hook. We will throw a fishing pole out the window and catch one.
I don’t want turkey. I don’t like apple pie. Just chocolate stuff. And vanilla.
I like playing in the corn bin. And I like the fire truck. And I like scissors.”
*
Ellie Keeler, age 3
“We will cook a turkey in the oven, but my favorite is cheese!
I had to get my tonsils out because I was coughing and coughing. I feel better now.
Look! I bit my pretzel into an ‘E!’ That’s my name! Look, Waylon. Here’s your name. Waylon’s my cousin.”
