KAMIAH — Towering giants, but a hazard to public: seven pine trees adjacent to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) office in Kamiah were removed this month in a high-reaching operation.
According to Keith Holcomb of Cottonwood, Holcomb Crane Service, Tree Master out of Kooskia contracted the work with IDL and Holcomb to assist in the removal of the seven trees that averaged around 110’ tall and ranged from 8,500 to 24,000 pounds.
“Tree Master contracts work with Holcomb Crane service for a few reasons,” Holcomb said. “It’s safer for the crews, saves time on the labor, no damage to the ground or buildings next to the trees. Another great advantage is being able to remove the trees in lengths that can be used to make lumber.”
He said trees can be in a bad location behind houses with limited access, overhanging above the houses. With a crane, a climber can be safely raised to the top of a tree and remove it safely without any damage.
“We are safely able to remove trees at about a 180’ radius and heights up to 240’,” he said.
The crane operation on May 11 took about five hours in total. Each tree was lifted in one pick with the crane, with minimal counterweight, and 140-feet of main boom, and only set up in two locations.
“Dan Julian, owner of Tree Master, has extensive experience in tree care,” Holcomb said. “His knowledge of tree care is what makes projects like this happen safely and proficiently. He also has a great crew that efficiently processes the timbers without any down time.”
The timber was hauled by a self-loader to Clearwater Forest Industries in Kooskia.
