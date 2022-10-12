Eleven geographic features in Idaho County have new designations, following completion of final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features featuring the word, squaw.
Names were made final by the Department of the Interior’s Board on Geographic Names, which reflects a months-long effort by the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force, established by Secretary’s Order 3404, to remove a term from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for indigenous women.
During the public comment period, the task force received more than 1,000 recommendations for name changes. Nearly 70 tribal governments participated in nation-to-nation consultation, which yielded another several hundred recommendations.
In Idaho County, new names for six streams are Pia Natesu’u Naokwaide (formerly Big Squaw Creek), Tetei Natesu’u Naokwaide (Little Squaw Creek), North Fork Yeva Agai Naokwaide (North Fork Squaw Creek), South Fork Yeva Agai Naokwaide (South Fork Squaw Creek), Yeva Agai Naokwaide (Squaw Creek) and Twin Butte Creek (Squaw Creek); and one each for a summit (Cornice Point; formerly Squaw Pont), gap (Plant Saddle; Squaw Saddle), spring (Lean-To Spring; Squawberry Spring), flat (Sheep Meadow; Squaw Meadow), and bar (Salmon Bar; Squaw Bar).
The list of new names can be found on the U.S. Geological Survey website — www.usgs.gov — with a map of locations.
