Eleven geographic features in Idaho County have new designations, following completion of final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features featuring the word, squaw.

Names were made final by the Department of the Interior’s Board on Geographic Names, which reflects a months-long effort by the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force, established by Secretary’s Order 3404, to remove a term from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for indigenous women.

