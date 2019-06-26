General Tire
Photo courtesy of Debbie Kelley

The former General Tire Building, which later house Les Schwab Tires, at the corner of Pine and C streets in Grangeville, was torn down Tuesday, June 19. The building also housed UPS at one time and was currently owned by Baker Truck Service.

